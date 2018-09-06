The city of Reading needs an attitude adjustment on government transparency. And if a fine can be good news, it would seem that a judge’s recent ruling against the city should be the jolt officials need to get in line with a simple standard: public documents must be released in a timely manner and without considering the requester’s motives.
“We were wrong in delaying the Right-to-Know Law requests, but in my opinion, they (union) are sore losers because the city decided to do what was in the best interest of the taxpayers,” was the response of W. Glenn Steckman, city managing director, following a ruling against the city on a records request by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ Local 743 of Reading.
The union had sought public documents related to successful bids for work on the reconstruction of the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Fritz’s Island. When those requests were ignored, the union appealed to the state Office of Open Records. The city ignored both the appeal and the office’s ruling that the documents were public.
In an attempt to get the city to see the error of its ways, Berks County Judge James M. Lillis ordered Reading to pay the union $12,071 in legal fees. Lillis wrote that the fine was justified in light of the city’s “wanton disregard of its obligations under the (Right-to-Know Law) and appropriate to encourage compliance with the (law) in the future.”
Kudos to the judge for pushing to get the city to abide by its obligation to make public records available.
Unfortunately, the city appears to have missed the point to some degree, which was made clear in Steckman’s grudging response to the ruling quoted above.
While the union says it often files such requests after losing bids on public contracts in order to learn how to win them in the future, Steckman offered a different explanation in responding to Lillis’ ruling in the union’s suit against the city.
“This was filed by union forces that were upset that they did not get a contract for the wastewater treatment plant due to changes the administration made to the contracts that ultimately saved ratepayers $7 million,” he said.
With all due respect, this seems like a symptom of the city’s problem in answering public records requests.
Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law allows no distinctions based on a requester’s perceived intent. If public documents are requested, they are to be released. The requester is not even obligated to say why particular documents are being sought. A specific request such as the union’s should have been answered with the documents requested in a timely manner.
Back in March, Reading became the first municipality found by the Office of Open Records to have acted in bad faith regarding requests for public documents –the union’s included among a dozen the city had failed to answer within the five-business-day period required under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law.
Every public records request need not go through the city’s Department of Law. That’s a waste of time and resources. The city should change to a policy favoring transparency rather than legalistic delay.
Given Steckman’s reaction to the recent ruling, it’s clear that Reading needs to change two things about its response to records requests: its policy and its attitude.
— Reading Eagle
