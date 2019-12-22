DuBOIS — Surprises and feel-good stories always make for big headlines in the sports world, and a pair of high school boys teams from the City of St. Marys — Elk County Catholic baseball and St. Marys football — certainly made waves for what they accomplished in 2019.
And, both did so under the guidance of new head coaches.
Unless you were a part of the St. Marys football program this past season, there’s no way you saw the success the Flying Dutchmen had coming. And if you say you did, there’s a chance you’re not telling the truth.
When Chris Dworek was hired as St. Marys’ new coach back in late January, and it was revealed Frank Varischetti was going to be his offensive coordinator, it was obvious things would change come Friday nights at Dutch Country Stadium.
Both were successful head coaches in the past — Dworek for 19 years at Brookville and Varischetti for 10 years between Brockway and DuBois. Varischetti also was coming off helping revitalize the offense at Brookville the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator under head coach Scott Park.
However, the pair were inheriting a program mired in a 21-game losing streak dating back to 2016 and went winless in both 2017 (0-9) and 2018 (0-10).
That losing streak was extended to 22 games with a season-opening 42-6 loss at eventual District 9 Class 2A champ Ridgway. That streak ended a week later with a 45-0 rout of Bradford on the comfy confines of their home field.
The victory sparked a three-game win streak as the Dutch beat Brockway (49-22) and Punxsutawney (60-21).
Those against teams that proved to at the the bottom of the District 9 Large School had some people starting to ask if the Dutch were for real or just winning games that they could — but also hadn’t in recent years.
St. Marys got a dose of reality from there in the middle of the season as they lost three straight to Clarion (49-14), Karns City (52-20) and Brookville (42-22) after winning three in a row.
That stretch of games would have done in most young teams searching for an identity. But, Dworek and his staff didn’t let that happen as the Dutchmen bounced back with three wins in a row to end the season and capture the program’s first trip to the playoffs since 2016.
That closing run started with a 47-11 win at home against Moniteau before St. Marys hit the road to upend Kane, 50-21, in Week 8. The Dutch were then thrown a curve ball in Week 9 as Warren had to back out of its game due to competing in the District 10 playoffs that week.
Franklin agreed to make the trip to St. Marys for the Dutchmen’s Senior Night, meaning they would face District 10 all-time leading passer in Franklin’s Ian Haynes. The St. Marys defense contained Haynes for the most part while its offense ran wild in a 62-28 victory that gave the Dutch a 6-4 regular season record.
St. Marys saw its season come to end a week later though, as it suffered a 50-6 loss vs. Westinghouse in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A semifinals.
Starting just a handful of seniors, St. Marys resurgence came about because of its talented underclassmen — guys like sophomore quarterback Christian Coudriet who led the Tri-County Area in passing yards (2,623) in his first varsity season.
Coudriet was far from the only freshman, sophomore or junior to make a major impact on the Dutchmen this season — something that bodes well for the future and Dworek and his team look to build upon what they did in 2019.
Across town, the ECC baseball also made a big turnaround earlier in the year under its first-year coach James Slay, who had never been a varsity head coach before.
One thing working for Slay was the ECC baseball wasn’t quite in the shambles the St. Marys football program was, although the Crusaders were coming off an 8-13 season in which they were eliminated in the first round of the D-9 Class A playoffs by North Clarion, 7-6.
The Crusaders got off to a roller coaster start under Slay. The lost two of their first three games before winning three in a row then losing three straight. That opening stretch saw them sitting at 4-5 in mid April following a 10-0, 5-inning loss to defending D-9 champ DuBois Central Catholic.
Something clicked from there for ECC — mainly its pitching — as the Crusaders ripped off seven straight victories to get to 11-5 before suffering back-to-back losses to Punxsutawney (5-2) and DCC in another 10-0, 5-inning contest.
Elk County closed out the regular season with a 1-0 win against Bradford and a 9-0 loss to St. Marys as the Crusaders garnered the No. 5 seed for the Class A playoffs with a 12-8 mark.
That’s when the magic really started to happen for the Crusaders, as its strong pitching staff helped orchestrate three straight upsets en route to ECC’s first D-9 title since 2014 when it reached the state finals.
That postseason run started with a 2-0, 8-inning win against fourth-seeded Clarion, a game that saw Crusader Hunter Cashmer throw a two-hit shutout.
Elk County then pulled off the most improbable win of the baseball season — and arguably one of the most improbable ones all year in any sport — when it beat top-seeded DCC, 8-6, in the semifinals.
The Crusaders mustered just five combined hits in the two regular season games vs. DCC but jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first in the playoff matchup. Elk County eventually led 6-1 after the top of the fourth as starter Boland did his part in keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard.
Central finally got to Boland, scoring five runs between the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game at 6-6. That’s when ECC turned to lefty Brady Schneider in relief, and he tossed two shutout innings to eventually get the win after ECC scored a pair of runs on a two-out error in the top of the seventh.
That miscue came after DCC center fielder Brandon Walker had already thrown out the pontential go-ahead run at the plate for the second out. Neither Boland or Schneider had pitched against DCC in the regular season.
However, like when the USA men’s hockey team finally beat Russia in the 1980 Winter Olympics, ECC’s victory didn’t win them anything except a place to play for the title — or a gold medal in the U.S.’s case.
And like Team USA, Elk County didn’t let their huge upset be meaningless, as they captured a 12-2, 5-inning mercy rule victory against second-seeded Otto-Eldred in the district finals.
The Crusaders were quite finished there though, as they knocked off defending state champ Vincentian Academy, 4-3, in thrilling fashion fashion in the opening round of the state playoffs at Showers Field.
Tied 3-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, ECC got a one-out, walk-off double from senior Ryan Fritz that scored pinch-runner Tommy Slay, the coach’s son, from first base.
Unfortunately for ECC, its magical postseason run ended in the next round as it suffered a 5-2 loss to District 6 champ Bishop McCort.
