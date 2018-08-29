Today

Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.