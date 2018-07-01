DuBOIS — The City of DuBois offices and City Garage will be closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day observance, but will reopen on Thursday. Non-emergency calls will be taken by the Police Department at 800-689-3535 or for an emergency, Dial 9-1-1.
The Mayor, Council and City Manager would ask that you would take a moment during your celebrations to think of the many men and women that have sacrificed for your freedom. If you see a serviceman, veteran or their families thank them for their service.
