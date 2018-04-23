DuBOIS — The City of DuBois is reminding “every person in charge or control of any buildings or lots of land fronting or abutting on a paved sidewalk, whether as owner, tenant, occupant, lessee, or otherwise, that they shall remove and clear away or cause to be removed or cleared away all anti-skid material that has accumulated on so much of said sidewalk as is in front of or abuts on said buildings or lots of land, on or before May 15th of each year.”
Also, “it shall be unlawful to scatter, spill, dump or drop, or permit to be scattered, spilled, dumped or dropped, any soil, sand, stone, dirt, grass clippings, leaves, debris, refuse, litter, or other substance of any kind, including liquids and chemicals, upon streets, alleys and thoroughfares.”
The above are portions of City of DuBois Ordinance No. 1599, passed on July 26, 1999. Any violation of this Ordinance is subject to a fine as detailed in the Ordinance.
