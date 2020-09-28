NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will hold its Oct. 6 meeting in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church beginning at 7 p.m.
After a very short welcome and business meeting, Dot Divelbiss will conduct a ceramic class with each person purchasing a figurine to paint — a “make and take workshop.” The figurines range in price from $3 to $12.
The hostesses for October are Sharon Shaffer and Phyllis Howard.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the civic club should call (814) 275-1899 or any member.