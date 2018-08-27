NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will open its fall activities with a potluck supper beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4, to be followed by a program featuring the Peanut Butter Festival queen contestants.
Members should being two covered dishes to share. Table service and beverages will be provided.
Hostesses for the supper are Shelby Bowser, Linda Smith and Jewel Sherry.
Hostesses for the club’s Oct. 2 meeting are Sharon Shaffer and Phyllis Howard.
