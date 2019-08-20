Clara Marie Boyer 73, of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019. She fought a battle with pancreatic cancer at West Penn Hospice.
Born October 1, 1945, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Roy Floyd Kaufman and Clara Della (Reefer) Kaufman.
Mrs. Boyer graduated from Elderton High School in 1965.
She married Alexander “Pete” W. Boyer Jr. on May 14, 1965, at Belknap United Church of Christ.
They started their family in 1967 and lived in Boston, Mass. until her husband’s discharge from the Navy. Then they moved to the area of Mahoning Dam where her husband’s family farm was located.
She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received an associate degree in business.
Mrs. Boyer retired at the age of 70 to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed and loved her family above all. She also enjoyed working at the Dayton Fair, playing bingo, scratch off tickets, cooking for her family functions, women’s Bible Study, and going on bus trips to Salamanca.
She will be deeply missed, loved and cherished by everyone who knew her. If you were a friend, you called her by Marie. Be comforted by knowing she is rejoicing with her family and Lord and savior.
Survivors include a son, Alexander “Bub” W. Boyer III and his wife, Angela, of New Bethlehem; a daughter, Bonnie Fulton and her husband, Steven, of Avonmore; 11 grandchildren, Mark (Elizabeth) Boyer, Bryanne Milligan and boyfriend, Michael Hockenberry, Kayla (Shawn) Reesman, Megan (Bryce) Carlson, Brandon Fulton Nichole (Milton) Moronta, Chelsea Boyer and boyfriend Josh Prynak, Alexander and (Jenna) Boyer IV, Dylan Boyer, Lynea Boyer and Lyndon Boyer; lovingly adored by 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Ronald “Buzz” (Sally) Kaufman; a sister, Helen Milliron; a sister-in-law, Jane Cochran; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Alexander “Mike” W. Boyer Sr.; a sister-in-law, Bernice L. Boyer; her sister, Betty Shaffer; and an infant brother, Donald Kaufman.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home in Rural Valley, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, at the Dayton Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Scott Rising from the Harvest Community Church officiating.
Interment will be in McCrea’s Furnace Cemetery.
