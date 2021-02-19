Clarence “Hap” Cornish, 93, of Kittanning, died on Friday, February 19, 2021, at The Fountains at Indiana assisted living facility in Indiana, Pa.
Born March 21, 1927, in Kittanning Township, he was the son of the late Clarence Lee Cornish and wife, Kathryn (Blose) Cornish.
He married Dorothy E. Shaffer on October 2, 1948.
Mr. Cornish retired from West Penn Power Co. after 38 years of service. He had previously worked for Penn Lines Service, and later was self-employed with a small backhoe.
He was a member of the Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Kittanning.
Mr. Cornish was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 244 in Kittanning, Coudersport Consistory and was a former school director for the Elderton Joint School. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, camping and classic cars, and also was a former member of the Keystone Cruisers Car Club.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Cornish; one daughter, Barbara Kimmell and husband, Alfred; two sons, Rodger Cornish and wife, Betty, and David Cornish and companion, Charlotte Wells; one sister, Glesson Fishel; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Van Allen Cornish; and two sisters, Louella McCullough and Mayselle Schall.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
Guests attending the viewing and service for Mr. Cornish are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/PA Health Department health and safety protocols.
