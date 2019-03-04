Clarence R. Shirey, 76, of Dayton, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the VA Butler Health Care.
Born May 1, 1942, in North Freedom, he was the son of the late Samuel Ray and Mary A. (Shaffer) Shirey.
After attending DuBois Business College, he served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1966.
He worked for the Continental Can Company in New York. He was an accountant for many years for Mary’s Little Lamb and Punxsutawney Bus Company.
Mr. Shirey traveled all over the United States to meet and stay with distant family members. He researched his family history and wrote many volumes of books on his lineage. He also enjoyed listening to gospel music, playing the organ and writing songs.
Survivors include a brother, Wayne L. Shirey Sr. and his wife, Beverly, of Mayport; a sister, Evelyn Shirey Aliberto of Mayville, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Shirley (Shirey) Holthus of Hot Springs, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Jay Shirey.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. David Shay officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Dry Ridge, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
