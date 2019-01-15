Last week, in the article about the January meeting of the Redbank Township (Clarion County) supervisors, it was noted that township employee Wayne Livingston was promoted from part-time to full-time. Township officials clarified their decision, noting that while Livingston’s work hours will not change, he was designated as full-time so that he would be eligible for two personal days during the year.
Clarification
