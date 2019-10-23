Clarion University, in conjunction with Northwest Alliance and the university’s Rehabilitation Science and Human Services Club, will host speaker George Fleming from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 in Hart Chapel. Fleming will share the inspirational story of his journey from hopelessness and addiction to become a resilient community leader.
“His life story is filled with genuineness and truth,” said Dr. Mark Lepore, Clarion professor of clinical mental health counseling. “It is a moving and triumphant story of his quest for achieving balance in his life, finding courage and reminding us all to embrace all aspects of our humanity.”
Fleming, a 1978 graduate of Clarion University, is a successful community educator and a licensed minister in the Pittsburgh area and beyond. He is the faith-based ambassador coordinator for the Strong Families Coalition. He has worked in the human services field for 30 years, including decades of executive administration and oversight for alcohol, tobacco and other drug treatment, residential group homes, mental health services, reunification services, homeless shelters, mentorship and prevention services.
In 2016, Fleming founded The Father’s Touch, an organization devoted to providing education, training, coaching, opportunities and cultural and recreational activities to help men reach their maximum potential as fathers, husbands and leaders in their homes and communities.
The presentation is free and open to the public.