CLARION – American Precast Industries, the first tenant of the Clarion Glassworks Business Park, has been chosen as a finalist in the “Ben Franklin Big Idea Contest” with a grand prize of $50,000.
As one of six finalists, the leadership at American Precast Industries completed various trials through this process and will participate in a final presentation on Thursday, Jan. 14 that will decide the winner.
American Precast Industries is a manufacturer of the Redi-Rock retaining wall system and the Pole Base (precast light pole bases) lines of products. The business is building a state of the art indoor facility at the site of the new Glassworks Industrial Park in Clarion, at the site of the former Owens Illinois glass plant, this spring.
“For our entry, we are focusing on innovative, cost effective products to meet the economic pressures from COVID-19 while stimulating regional economic growth,” sales director Thomas McConnell stated. “It was a lot of work, and we are very grateful and excited to have been chosen for this opportunity.”
“These products increase efficiency and have the potential to cut costs for contractors across Pennsylvania, not to mention have the capability to meet or even outlast the life expectancy of the projects they will be used on,” general manager Nathan Conway said when speaking of the products the business is and will manufacture. “This is incredibly important especially now during COVID-19 when any cost increase on a construction project can be detrimental.”
Not only will American Precast Industries be competing for a grand prize of $50,000, but there is also a “People’s Choice Award” segment that the community can help with.
By signing up on the registration website, www.eventbrite.com/e/big-idea-contest-pitch-presentation-award-event-tickets-131932249911, or on the American Precast Industries Facebook page, the public can attend the presentation and vote for them to win an additional prize of $2,500.
“We are so excited to be a part of the Clarion community and would greatly appreciate it if you would log on Jan. 14 to support and vote for us,” McConnell said.
For more information on the contest, job opportunities and American Precast Industries, contact McConnell at (814) 316-2754 or tmcconnell@americanprecastindustries.com.