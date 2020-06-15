CLARION – Clarion Christian School is still accepting applications for enrollment for the 2020-21 school year for children from preschool through sixth grade.
Little Crusaders Preschool is for children ages three and four.
Preschool children must be three years old by Sept. 1, 2020.
School-age children must be five years old by Sept. 1, 2020 to enter kindergarten.
All children enrolling in the school will be required to provide proof of age, proper immunization records and a physical prior to the start of the school year.
CCS is a non-denominational, non-affiliated Christian school serving Clarion County. The school’s mission is to equip students to become the next generation of Godly leaders by partnering with parents through Biblical and academic excellence, and by training students to become good citizens that impact the world by living and serving the one true God.
CCS continues to grow and reach more students throughout the community. The small size means your student will receive the individualized attention they deserve. Although, the school provides all subjects (reading, writing, spelling, penmanship, math, science, heritage studies, physical education, art, music and library), it has a strong focus on Biblical integration. Local ministers provide students with a weekly chapel lesson.
CCS was already following many of the CDC recommendations for the upcoming school year and will be implementing additional guidelines in order to keep staff and students healthy and safe.
CCS is located at New Hope Church (the former YMCA building), 15952, Route 322 in Clarion.
For additional information or to schedule a tour, contact Administrator Lisa Smith at (814) 226-4443 or clarionchristianschool@gmail.com.