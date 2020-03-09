CLARION – Clarion Christian School announces registration for the 2020-21 school year for children from preschool through sixth grade.
Registration will be on Monday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the school (New Hope Church in the former YMCA building) in Clarion.
This event is designed for families to have an opportunity to meet the teachers, tour the facility, review the curriculum and get more information about the school.
Preschool is for children ages three and four. Children must be five years old by Sept. 1, 2020 to enter kindergarten.
All children enrolling in the school will be required to provide proof of age, proper immunization records and a physical prior to the start of the school year.
Clarion Christian School is a non-denominational, non-affiliated Christian school serving Clarion County.
For more information or to schedule a tour of the facility, contact Lisa Smith at (814) 226-4443 or clarionchristianschool@gmail.com.