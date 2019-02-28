CLARION – Clarion Christian School will hold registration for the 2019-20 school year for all children from Pre-K through sixth grade on Monday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.
The school is located in the educational annex of Cornerstone Church of Clarion at 3655 East End Road, Suite 1, Shippenville, PA 16254.
CCS is a non-denominational, non-affiliated Christian School serving Clarion County.
This event is designed for families to have an opportunity to meet the teachers, tour the facility, review the curriculum and get more information about the school.
Pre-K is for children ages 3 and 4. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten. All children enrolling in the school will be required to provide proof of age, proper immunization records and a physical prior to the start of the school year.
For more information about CCS, visit ClarionChristianSchool.com, follow it on Facebook at Clarion Christian School or contact Administrator Lisa Smith at clarionchristianschool@gmail.com or by phone at (814) 221-7489.
