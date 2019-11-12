CLARION – The Clarion County Commissioners are looking for individuals interested in helping the county prepare for its future by serving on the Clarion County Planning Commission.
The commission is in need of individuals from all walks of life — such as construction, planning or permitting, mobile home industry, teaching and more — to fill one or more four-year vacancies on the board.
The commission also tries to have a broad geographic representation among its members.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Clarion County Administrative Building, located a 330 Main Street in Clarion.
Anyone interested in serving on the commission should submit a letter of interest, a resume and at least two letters of personal recommendation to: Taylor Best, Chief Clerk, Clarion County Commissioners’ Office, Administrative Building, 330 Main Street, Room 203, Clarion, PA 16214.
For information, call (814) 226-4000 ext. 2811, or email tbest@co.clarion.pa.us.