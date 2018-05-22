CLARION – The Clarion County Department of Public Safety will conduct a test of the county-wide emergency siren system at approximately 7:45 p.m. on May 30.
The emergency siren system has a distinct sound from the normal fire sirens. Lasting for three minutes, it is a higher pitched tone with none of the ups and downs.
While many think the emergency siren is only used in the event of a tornado, it can be alerting residents to any type of emergency in the county. When the siren is heard, residents should tune to one of the following area radio stations for additional information or emergency calls: WCCR 92.7 FM, WCUC 91.7 FM, WOWQ 102.1 FM, WMKX 105.5 FM or WWCH 1300 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.