SHIPPENVILLE — Whether it’s finding rides to get groceries, make doctors’ appointments or go to the hairdresser, Clarion County senior citizens find transportation aid through the Clarion County Transportation service.
“Our service is available to all seniors,” said Ride Right Operations Assistant Kim Carl, noting that Clarion County contracts services through Ride Right LLC to provide transportation at little or no cost for senior citizens. “We can take them wherever they want to go,” she said.
According to Ride Right general manager Karen Clark, 85 percent of all senior citizen rides are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. If the transportation is required for a medical appointment or to the senior center, the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging provides an additional 15 percent co-pay for eligible consumers. Fees for non-medical rides range from $3.15 to $7.30, and one escort can accompany the rider for physical or mental assistance at no additional cost. Escorts cannot ride free of charge if they too have an appointment at the same location.
“We have around 20 vans and all are handicap accessible,” she said.
Clark further explained that destinations can be anywhere in Clarion, Venango, Forest, Butler, Armstrong, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
“They can do anything they want,” she said, noting that seniors can schedule transportation for shopping trips, hair appointments, lunch outings and more.
Transportation services are provided from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with exceptions made for extended hours for dialysis patients or for specialized monthly activities with the county’s Area Agency on Aging. Services are not provided on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival, Thanksgiving and Christmas day. There are also no emergency, evening or weekend transports provided.
For senior citizen eligibility, ride-seekers must live in Clarion County and be at least 65 years old. Those using lottery or Area Agency on Aging funding must provide proof of age by way of a driver’s license or photo identification, birth certificate, passport, or armed forces DD-214.
To schedule a trip within Clarion County, participants must contact the Transportation Office at (814) 226-7012, or toll free at 1-800-672-7116, no later than noon the day before a requested trip. For trips outside the county, requests must be made by noon at least two days before a scheduled appointment.
“Seniors can sign up with a simple application and proof of age,” Clark said.
In addition to senior citizens, the Clarion County Transportation Office also offers services to individuals on medical assistance, people with disabilities and the general public. Special funding is also available for veterans’ transportation.
The Clarion County Transportation Office is located at 338 Amsler Ave., Suite 1, Shippenville.