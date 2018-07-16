CLARION – The Clarion County Commissioners recently announced the winners of the 2018 Clarion County In Pictures Contest.
Winners, in no particular ranking, include: Somer Best, Logan Chernicky, John Martin, Michael Shaw, Chad Thomas, Kyle Yates, Sasha Young and Brett Whitling.
The 12 winning photographs were chosen from the 69 total submissions that the county received to be hung in the Clarion County Courthouse.
“We would like to thank our winners for sharing their pictures with the county,” a recent press release issued by Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley states. The commissioners said that they hope visitors will take some time to admire the photos and the beauty of Clarion County whenever they are in the courthouse. “We would also like to thank everyone who participated in the contest and made it a huge success.”
With the large number of submissions, the commissioners said that the contest will remain open for anyone else who would like to share photos with the county to potentially be hung in any of the other county buildings.
“We really want to do it again because there are more historical things in the county that we want to get pictures of,” Tharan said last week. “We have a lot more space to hang photographs.”
Tharan continued that the contest would not have been possible without the work of Taylor Best, Vickie Duncan and intern Amber Smoyer.
