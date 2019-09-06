- Margaret Jane McKenzie Karns by agent aka Margaret M. Karns by agent and Julia A. Gruver agent to Susan Marie Kaufman, parcel, Clarion Borough, $95,000.
- Garrick A. Barnett, Diana Barnett, Ginger M. McGiffin and Robert Andrew McGiffin to Reed D. Terwilliger and Lauren L. Terwilliger, parcel, Salem Township, $172,000.
- Joseph Montana and Brenda Montana aka Brenda Russell to Craig Kiser, parcels, Knox Township, $125,000.
- Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Jennifer Mae Maze, parcel, Paint Township, $12,601.
- Daniel W. Doyle, Joanne Doyle, Timothy J. Toomey and Patricia Toomey to Dave S. Runyan, tract, Millcreek Township, $4,000.
- Ervin S. Byler and Joanna A. Byler to Alan D. Reinford and Brenda J. Reinford, parcel, Licking Township, $10,000.
- Sarah E. Whitling est aka Sarah Ellen Whitling est and Susan M. Deitz exe/est to Freda M. Chilson, parcel, Beaver Township, $85,000.
- Mary Elizabeth H. Dascombe and Herb Dascombe to Little Germany LLC, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Matthew Kaupp and Donovan A. Stellavato to Donovan A. Stellavato and Andrew Rivera, tract, Madison Township, $1.
- H. Ray Hepner Jr. to Roger M. Wick and Nancy J. Wick, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
- Joseph Orsine Jr. and Judith L. Orsine to James A. Orsine and Erin K. Orsine, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Johnnie A. Nulph and Cheryl L. Nulph to Shelly L. Nulph, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Thomas L. McCoy, Linda J. McCoy, Bonnie K. Hunsberger, Ronald R. Hunsberger Jr., Ivan E. McCoy, Laurie L. McCoy, James A. McCoy and Patricia A. McCoy aka Patricia A. Buterbaugh to Geary J. Buterbaugh and Patricia A. Buterbaugh, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Thomas L. McCoy, Linda J. McCoy, Bonnie K. Hunsberger, Ronald R. Hunsberger Jr., Ivan E. McCoy, Laurie L. McCoy, James A. McCoy, Patricia A. McCoy aka Patricia A. Buterbaugh and Geary J. Buterbaugh to Thomas L. McCoy and Linda J. McCoy, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Travis Berlin to Curtis M. Wray, parcel, Beaver Township, $15,000.
- Duane T. George to DGNG LLC, tract, Porter Township, $1.
- Larry P. Puskaric and Maya E. Puskaric to Fisher Sportsmans Club Inc., parcel, Millcreek Township, $16,245.
- Dallas D. Shanafelt and Susan E. Shanafelt to Roger Adams, parcel, Callensburg Borough, $50,000.
- Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford to Heather M. McHenry, parcel, Monroe Township, $169,500.
- J. Scott Schettler and Tracie J. Schettler to Beau Weston Schettler, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
- Shane R. Anderson and Amy J. Anderson to Jon Robert Porco, parcel, Washington Township, $135,000.
- Jake L. Mast and Anna D. Mast to Michael D. Deal and Valerie K. Deal, parcels, Washington Township, $15,000.
- Susan Risher, Kerry J. Risher est, Susan Risher adm/est, Kelli Adams, Nathan Risher and Jeremy Risher to Nathan Risher, tract, Toby Township, $1.
- Cathy J. Schill to Gregory S. Black and Jamie L. Black, tract, Knox Township, $37,000.
- Shirey Family Trust and Daniel K. Shirey III trustee to Tyler Stewart Clinger and Mark Leroy Clinger, parcel, Monroe Township, $185,000.
- Ben David Paulden and Karen S. Paulden to Aaron T. Kroh and Andrea N. Paulden, parcel, Clarion Borough, $125,000.
- Andrea N. Paulden to Aaron T. Kroh and Andrea N. Paulden, parcel, Sligo Borough, $1.
- Jerry D. Belloit and Clara W. Belloit to Kyle E. Cathcart and Erika B. Cathcart, tract, Monroe Township, $185,000.
- Dale J. Goheen and Patricia A. Goheen to Brian K. Reichard and Kevin L. Reichard, parcel, Porter Township, $2,500.
