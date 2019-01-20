  • Andrew J. Byler and Jemima E. Byler to Dan D. Troyer and Katie R. Troyer, parcel, Salem Township, $375,000.
  • Robert S. MacKinlay and Cathy A. MacKinlay to Robert S. MacKinlay and Cathy A. MacKinlay, parcels, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
  • Martha L. Bashline to Travis A. Bashline, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
  • John W. Devlin by agent, Beverly A. Devlin agent and Carl Ian Devlin to Harry G. Smathers and Cheryl L. Smathers, parcel, Limestone Township, $20,500.
  • Jeffrey Fenstermaker est aka J. W. Fenstermaker est, Betty M. Fenstermaker adm/est by agent and Sandy L. Callender agent to Betty M. Fenstermaker aka Betty Fenstermaker, tracts, Porter Township, $1.
  • Linda D. Boyle to Robert J. White, parcel, East Brady Borough, $220,000.
  • John J. Schall to Kevin L. Kemerer and Christy L. Kemerer, tract, Farmington Township, $32,500.
  • Jon T. Kellogg Jr., Kimberly L. Schmader and Kevin J. Schmader to Matthew Paul Morris and Monica Rose Morris, parcels, Knox Borough, $79,000.
  • Larry E. Linamen and Helen L. Linamen to Glenn Linamen and James Linamen, tract, Licking Township, $1.
  • Clarion County Sheriff and Darla Fox by sheriff to Karen M. Spuck and Timothy S. Spuck, parcel, Elk Township, $17,340.
  • Janiel S. Kapp est aka Clara Janiel Kapp est, Robert J. Benner exe/est, Robert J. Benner and Linda S. Benner to Marlene K. Smith, parcel, Salem Township, $1.
  • Marlene K. Smith aka Marlene K. Weaver and Nathan A. Weaver to Krista Parsons, parcel, Salem Township, $92,000.
  • Quintet Development Company LP by Ferg. Management Co. LLC and Quintet Development LP to Quintet Development Company LP, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Dennis Newhouse and Sharon Newhouse to Sharon E. Newhouse, tract, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • James L. Yoder est and Natosha Rene Yoder exe/est aka Natosha Rene Claypoole exe/est to Nathan Ian John Claypoole and Natosha Rene Claypoole, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
  • James S. Eaker to Kathryn L. Hildebrand and Bryan P. Hildebrand, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
