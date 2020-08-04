ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has released the names of those who have earned a prize in the Dairy Cattle and Beef Cattle categories.
DAIRY CATTLE:
Spring Calf (Holstein): 1st — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Summer Yearling (Holstein): 1st — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Dairy Feeder Beef (Holstein): 1st — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Fitting & Showmanship: 1st — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn; 2nd — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Fitting & Showmanship (ages 8-11): 1st — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
BEEF CATTLE:
Fitting & Showmanship: 1st — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn; 2nd — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Light Weight Steer: 1st — Broc Monrean of Fairmount City; 2nd — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn; 3rd — Marissa Smith of Sligo.
Medium Weight Steer: 1st — Landree Wilson of Templeton; 2nd — Karson Rankin of Rimersburg; 3rd — Cole Monrean of Fairmount City.
Heavy Weight Steer: 1st — Montana Hetrick of New Bethlehem; 2nd — Danae Hurrelbrink of Kossuth.
Light Weight Steer: 1st — Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem.
Fitting & Showmanship (ages 15+): 1st — Danae Hurrelbrink of Kossuth; 2nd — Montana Hetrick of New Bethlehem.
Fitting & Showmanship (ages 12-14): 1st — Landree Wilson of Templeton; 2nd — Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem; 3rd — Broc Monrean of Fairmount City; 4th — Cole Monrean of Fairmount City; 5th — Marissa Smith of Sligo.
Fitting & Showmanship (ages 8-11): 1st — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn; 2nd — Karson Rankin of Rimersburg.
Steer, Best owned & Bred (youth show): 1st — Cole Monrean of Fairmount City.
Steer, County Bred (youth show): 1st — Karson Rankin of Rimersburg.