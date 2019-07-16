ALCOLA – The “most exciting week of the year in Clarion County” will kick off on Sunday as the Clarion County Fair returns to Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola.
Last year, the Clarion County Fair celebrated its 80th year. This year, it celebrates 50 years since the former Farmers & Merchants Picnic was renamed the Clarion County Fair.
But with a seven-day schedule packed with new events and shows, returning favorites and something for all ages and interests, the Clarion County Fair only needs to celebrate one thing: Fair Week.
“It’s here again — the Clarion County Fair,” fair board president Josh Minich said on Monday. “Our board members, committee people and volunteers all have been working tirelessly to get everything done.
“It’s the most exciting week in Clarion County. This is the only time of year that, in your very own community, you can find this much fun. From the carnival rides and food, to the animals and exhibits. Each and every night brings something new, exciting and different for people of all ages.”
This year’s Fair will take place July 21-27 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, off Route 28 near New Bethlehem in Southern Clarion County.
Minich said the fair is not only the county’s biggest event, but the best deal around.
“Don’t forget that our low pay-one-price admission also gets you more than just through the gates,” he said of the $8 entry fee. “That includes all rides, venders, barns, grandstand entertainment and all grounds shows.”
The fair’s daily schedule starts off on Sunday, July 21 with the return of the Farmers vs. Merchants softball game and community picnic, followed by a car and motorcycle cruise-in, and the evening’s annual Hymn Sing.
Minich said that he’s excited for a new event on Monday at the fair as the Cornerstone Church of Clarion has sponsored a concert by the Allan Scott Christian Music Band.
Scott, who found God and turned his life around after a youth filled with addiction and crime, has gone on to find international acclaim as he spreads the message of redemption and God’s love.
“It’s good to show people there’s hope out there,” Minich said.
Tuesday’s featured attraction will be the Keystone Mini V8 Tractor Pull, along with a new first-ever event at the Clarion County Fair.
“We’re trying a new event for all our motorheads and thrill seekers — the Clarion County Truck Tug-Of-War and UTV Pull,” Minich said, noting that the event will be open to local drivers. “Bring out your truck, your side-by-side or your utility vehicle.”
The Derby Dawgs Demolition Derby returns on Wednesday to the fair, along with a preshow performance by Coston Cross. Additional seating has been added in the grandstand area to accommodate the night’s big crowd. Minich said premium pit seating is also available for those thrill seekers “who don’t mind getting hit with a little dirt.”
New this year with the Demolition Derby will be a hobby stock class for trucks.
The Team Storm Tuff Truck Competition returns to the fair for Thursday night’s featured entertainment. Minich said the fair will once again be raffling off one Tuff Truck that a lucky winner can race in the event. The truck give-away is sponsored by P.J. Greco Sons, and other sponsors. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at Wednesday night’s demo derby.
Those who bring a truck for the demo derby can keep it on the fairgrounds and re-enter it into Thursday’s Tough Truck event as well, Minich said.
“You get twice the fun with one vehicle.”
On Friday evening, two lanes of truck and tractor pulls will be held under the grandstand lights. The evening will also include the annual 4-H Junior Livestock Sale.
“That’s a big day,” Minich said, noting that senior citizens can enter the fairgrounds free of charge before 3 p.m. The day will also include a health fair, luncheon, antique tractor show, bingo and more.
Fair Week wraps up on Saturday, July 27 with a full day of events, starting in the morning with draft horse and pony pulls. The evening’s entertainment will feature a full eight-event rodeo presented by Rafter Z Rodeo Co.
Minich said this year’s daily shows at the fair will be equally impressive, leading off with the fair’s first-ever appearance by the Axe Women: Loggers of Maine show. The all female timber sports team will showcase log rolling, axe throwing, log cutting and more during three shows a day, and four on the weekend. The fair will also welcome the Animal Alley Zoo, a live exotic animal show that features 50 species of animals in their daily shows. The fairgrounds will also be filled with a new 70-foot by 180-foot inflatable field with goals as the popular Knocker Ball event returns this year. Another new attraction will be Enlighten, a mobile glass blowing experience. Other daily attractions this year will include the return of hypnotist Richard Barker, appearances on the grounds by Captain America from Wild About Robots, a mechanical bull and an inflatable Velcro wall, and more.
“You can watch professional Axe Women from Maine in a full-blown lumberjack contest, complete with a 6,000-gallon log rolling pool,” Minich said. “Or you can take the calmer approach and watch as you see the beautiful art of glassblowing. Then take a stroll through Animal Alley’s exotic zoo. Now wind it back up with full court Knocker Ball or try your luck on our mechanical bull, or stick yourself to the Velcro wall.
“Need a break yet or a laugh? Head on over to the incredible and mesmerizing hypnotist show,” Minich continued. “These are just a few of the exciting things going on during Fair Week.”
A full schedule of events can be found in the Clarion County Fair special section published in last week’s Leader-Vindicator, which can also be found in its entirety online at www.leader-vindicator.com under “Special Sections.” Additional details and information can also be found on the fair’s website at www.clarioncountyfair.com.
“We are hoping to be blessed with great weather, but don’t let a forecast scare you as most attractions are under cover as well as our covered grandstands,” Minich said. “Come on out and have a blast with us at the Clarion County Fair.”