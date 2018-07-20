NEW BETHLEHEM — Months of preparation will come to fruition today as the Clarion County Fair opens its gates for a seven-day celebration of its 80th anniversary year.
This year’s fair, held July 22-28 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park off Route 28 near New Bethlehem, offers a lineup packed with motorsports, music, stage shows, animal acts and much more.
“We wanted to offer seven full days of shows and events for our 80th anniversary,” Clarion County Fair president John Minich said. “We have a packed lineup with something for all ages each day.”
“I’m excited about our new grounds acts this year,” fair secretary Marlene Hartzell said Friday as she and numerous fair volunteers worked to get everything set up for this week’s events. “We’ll have elephants, butterflies, a magic show, a hypnotist, robots and more every day.”
Fair Week starts today (Sunday) with a free admission day. Fairgoers are asked to make a donation, which will benefit the Redbank Valley Community Center. Sunday’s lineup includes the 4-H Horse and Pony Show at 9 a.m., the Car, Fire Truck and Motorcycle Show from noon to 4 p.m., the Clarion Fair’s Got Talent preliminaries at 4 p.m., the Pet Show at 4:30 p.m., and the Hymn Sing and Devotional Program at 7 p.m.
Sunday also features the return of an old fair tradition for the anniversary year — the Farmers and Merchants Softball Game. Minich said that, due to some last minute changes, original plans to hold a two-day softball tournament had to be canceled. Instead, he said, two teams will compete in an old fashioned fun softball game on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
“Were hoping to kick off a new tradition,” he said, noting that prizes and the traditional brown jug will be awarded the winners.
Despite that small hiccup, fair officials said the week is ready to roll, with Monday’s featured attraction being the Clarion Fair’s Got Talent finals with country musician Coston Cross at 7 p.m. Tuesday night will start off with young singer Miley Rose at 7:30 p.m., followed by Elvis tribute artist Jeff Krick Jr. at 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, motorsports kick into high gear with the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby at 7 p.m., followed by Thursday night’s Team STORM Tough Truck Racing at 7:30 p.m. The fair will be selling raffle tickets for a Tough Truck, with the winner able to compete in the night’s event. Minich said a last-minute rule change will allow anyone age 16 and older to take part in the racing, assuming parental permission for those younger.
On Friday, the fair’s truck and tractor pulls will get under way at 7 p.m., with the 4-H livestock sale at the same time.
Fair Week wraps up on Saturday, July 28, with horse pulls in the morning and early afternoon, and the USA East Sanctioned Truck and Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m.
Daily grounds acts include the Amazing Ag Magic Show, Brian Franzen’s Elephants, Hypnotist Richard Barker, Wild About Robots, the Butterfly Experience, Knocker Ball and a mechanical bull.
The fair’s $8 pay-one-price admission includes entrance to the grounds, parking, all shows, carnival rides and exhibits.
For the complete schedule of events, visit www.clarioncountyfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.