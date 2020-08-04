ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has awarded prizes in the Performance Class series for horses and ponies.
Premiums—Halter Classes were: $18 for First, $14 for Second, $12 for Third, $10 for Fourth and $8 for Fifth.
WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (ages 15+): 1st — Nora Mason of Parker; 2nd — Regina Snyder of Corsica.
WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (ages 10-): 1st — Madeline McCauley or New Bethlehem; 2nd — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3rd —Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 4th — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City.
ENGLISH GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (ages 15+): 1st — Paige Cotton of Knox.
ENGLISH GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (ages 11-14): 1st —Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2nd — Lexi Banner or Pleasantville.
MINI GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP (ages 10-): 1st — Paige Cotton of Knox.
HALTER MINI: 1st — Paige Cotton of Knox.
MINI DRIVING: 1st — Paige Cotton of Knox.
WESTERN EQUITATION (ages 14-) 1st — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2nd — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
WALK/TROT WESTERN EQUITATION, PEE WEE: 1st — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2nd — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 3rd — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 4th — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 5th — Cammie Monrean.
WESTERN PLEASURE (ages 14-): 1st — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2nd — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
WALK/TROT WESTERN PLEASURE, PEE WEE: 1st — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 2nd — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 3rd — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City; 4th — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5th — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
WESTERN ALL DAY PLEASURE: 1st — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2nd — Nora Mason of Parker.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN LADIES PLEASURE: 1st — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2nd — Paige Cotton of Knox; 3rd — Nora Mason of Parker; 4th — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN PLEASURE PONY: 1st — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
ENGLISH OR WESTERN SENIOR PLEASURE, HORSES FIVE AND OVER: 1st — Lexi Banner of Pleasantville; 2nd — Paige Cotton of Knox; 3rd — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 4th — Nora Mason of Parker.
ENGLISH EQUITATION (ages 15+): 1st — Paige Cotton of Knox.
ENGLISH EQUITATION (ages 14-): 1st — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2nd — Lexi Banner of Pleasantville.
ENGLISH B WALK/TROT EQUITATION ENGLISH, PEE WEE: 1st — Amanda Nellis of Knox; 2nd — Katie Banner of Pleasantville; 3rd — Chloe Banner of Grove City.
ENGLISH PLEASURE: 1st — Paige Cotton of Knox.
ENGLISH ALL DAY PLEASURE: 1st — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2nd — Lexi Banner of Pleasantville.
ENGLISH PLEASURE, PEE WEE: 1st — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2nd — Amanda Nellis of Knox; 3rd — Chloe Banner of Grove City; 4th — Katie Banner of Pleasantville.
ENGLISH JUNIOR HUNTER HACK (over 18” jumps): 1st — Sarah Cotton of Knox: 2nd — Amanda Nellis of Knox; 3rd — Lexi Banner of Pleasantville.
DOLLAR BAREBACK: 1st — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2nd — Brianna Minich of Fairmount City; 3rd — Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem; 4th — Paige Cotton of Knox; 5th Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg.
DOLLAR BARBACK, PEE WEE: 1st — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 2nd — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 3rd — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 4th — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5th — Marissa Smith of Sligo.
BAREBACK EGG & SPOON: 1st — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 2nd — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 3rd —Bella Wheeler of Knox; 4th — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5th — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City.
BAREBACK EGG & SPOON, PEE WEE: 1st — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 2nd — Bella Wheeler of Knox: 3rd — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4th — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 5th — Cammie Monrean.
OPEN END BARREL, PEE WEE: 1st — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 2nd — Bella Wheeler of Knox: 3rd — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4th —Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 5th Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City.
POLE BENDING, PONY: 1st — Austin Kirkpatrick of Rimersburg; 2nd — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
POLE BENDING, HORSE: 1st — Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem; 2nd — Brianna Minich of Fairmount City; 3rd — Nora Mason of Parker; 4th — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 5th — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
POLE BENDING, PEE WEE: 1st — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 2nd — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3rd — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem.
BARREL PONY: 1st — Austin Kirkpatrick of Rimersburg; 2nd — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3rd — Paige Cotton of Knox.
BARREL HORSE: 1st — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2nd — Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem; 3rd — Nora Mason of Parker; 4th — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 5th — Regina Snyder of Corsica.
BARREL HORSE/PONY, PEE WEE: 1st — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 2nd — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 3rd — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 4th — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5th — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem.
BOX KEYHOLE, PEE WEE: 1st — Amelia Nellis of Knox; 2nd — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 3rd — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 4th — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 5th — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem.
BOX KEYHOLE, PONY: 1st — Austin Kirkpatrick; 2nd — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
BOX KEYHOLE, HORSE: 1st — Brianna Minich of Fairmount City; 2nd — Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem; 3rd — Nora Mason of Parker; 4th — Marissa Smith of Sligo; 5th — Regina Snyder of Corsica.
CUT BACK PONIES: 1st — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
CUT BACK HORSE: 1st — Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem; 2nd — Nora Mason of Parker; 3rd — Brianna Minich of Fairmount City; 4th — Marissa Smith of Sligo.
CUT BACK PEE WEE: 1st — Madeline McCauley of New Bethlehem.