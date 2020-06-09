ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair may look a little different this year, but amid all the pandemic restrictions and cancellations by other area fairs, organizers are excited that the show will go on this year at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
“The fair is going to run,” Clarion County Fair Board president Josh Minich said yesterday (Tuesday). “We’re going to be running on a reduced schedule.”
With the fair’s carnival company, Tropical Amusements, canceling several weeks ago, organizers went back to the drawing board to figure out how the fair could take place this year.
What they came up with, Minich said, is a four-day schedule, which will run from Wednesday, July 29 through Saturday, Aug. 1.
He explained that the barnyard animals will move in on Tuesday of that week, with daily animal shows planned Wednesday through Friday. Minich said that if 4-H has not approved for its members to show their animals at fairs this summer, then all the shows will be classified as “open” shows so that everyone can still participate.
Wednesday night’s entertainment at the fair will feature oldies band, Reminisce. And Thursday night’s attraction will be the Derby Dawgs compact car demolition derby.
On Friday, the annual livestock sale will take place, along with the truck and tractor pulls.
“We want everyone to continue working with their animals and be ready for the fair,” he said.
And to wrap up fair week, Saturday’s events will start earlier and feature the full-size car, pickup truck and minivan demolition derby.
Without the carnival and its midway, Minich said the fairgrounds will look different this year. He said the fair is working with local fire departments and other organizations in an attempt to set up an old-fashioned midway featuring games, a dunking booth and more.
“Our food vendors are on board,” Minich said, explaining that the food court and seating area will be more spread out this year.
He said the home and garden building will also be open for all of those exhibits and contests, and that commercial vendors will be set up outside and in the blue building this year.
Minich also said the fair is looking to set up a community stage, and possibly a second stage, for local bands and other acts to provide entertainment on the grounds for those who may not be comfortable going into the grandstand yet.
A full schedule of events is still being developed, Minich said, and specific times will be announced in the coming weeks.
“As a fair board, we feel the show must go on,” he said. “There are many businesses and community members that count on it.”
He said that the fair will attempt to follow social distancing guidelines; however, he noted that the recommendations keep changing by the week.