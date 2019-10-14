CLARION – Forty-five members and guests of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at the Bistro at Water Run in Clarion on Oct. 8.
The Sligo group hosted the meeting and it was co-chaired by Madelyn Sherman and Shirley Wensel.
President Lee Ann Ishman called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance.
Shirley Loose, membership chairperson, inducted two new members, Laurie Raybuck and Cyndi Smathers. They will be going into the Shippenville/Marianne group.
Ishman shared a devotion and Loose offered the blessing prior to recessing for lunch.
Ishman introduced the guest speaker, Teresa Lapinto of C&A Trees. Lapinto brought a variety of plants and shrubs that bloom in the fall or have interesting foliage to add to a landscape. She provided tips and interesting information about each.
Rosie Lawrence, co-chairperson of Junior Activities, told members eight schools will be participating in the Smoky Bear/Woodsy Owl National Poster Contest.
Jean Kaye, co-chairperson of Ways and Means/Special Projects, reported there will be a 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. wreath making event at C&A Trees on Nov. 23. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at C&A Trees.
Awards for 2019 were presented:
- 2019 Garden Federation of PA Yearbook Award — Darlene Hartle.
- 2019 Perfect Attendance — Patty Austin, Cheryl Douthit, Linda Duffy, Sandy Gahagen, Sally Hockman, Kay John, Jean Kaye, Terri Keister, Deb Lauer, Shirley Loose, Sharon Shaffer and Madelyn Sherman.
- Consecutive Years of Perfect Attendance — Cheryl Douthit (4 years), Patty Austin (6 years) and Shirley Loose (11 years).
- Years of Service as Club Members — Sharon Shaffer (15 years), Joyce Kapp (20 years), Shirley Loose (20 years), Patty Austin (25 years), Carmella Dunkerley (30 years) and Madelyn
- Sherman (30 years).
Officers for 2020/2021 were installed by Kay John who used the theme of keys to unlock each individual’s potential in describing the responsibilities of each position.
- President: Darlene Hartle.
- Vice President: Ginny Hill.
- Secretary: Jean Freeborn.
- Treasurer: Jean Kaye
John presented outgoing president, Lee Ann Ishman, with a solid brass key to emphasize her accomplishments of new projects, new trips and a national garden show. She also presented Ishman with a past president pin.
Ishman presented outgoing officers, vice president Joyce Kapp (in absentia), secretary Susan Rosendahl and treasurer Deb Lauer with personally created pieces of art.