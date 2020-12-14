Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Central Mountains, Middle Susquehanna Valley and Western Poconos. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy snow with accumulation rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are likely Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&