CLARION – Clarion County’s libraries are moving to curbside only service until further notice.
Foxburg Free Library, Redbank Valley Public Library (New Bethlehem) Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library (Rimersburg) and Knox Public Library have already started curbside only service. Clarion Free Library will begin on Monday, Dec. 21.
Public computers are available by appointment at Eccles, Knox and Redbank. Copy, print and fax services are available at all libraries through appointments only.
Patrons may browse the libraries’ online catalogs for available materials by visiting each library’s website. To schedule a pickup or an appointment, contact the library.
Libraries may be reached at: Clarion Free Library, (814) 226-7172 or e-mail isnyder@clarionfreelibrary.org; Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, (814) 473-3800 or message the library’s Facebook page; Foxburg Free Library, (724) 659-3431, e-mail foxburgfreelibrary@gmail.com or message the library’s Facebook page; Knox Public Library, (814) 797-1054 or e-mail knoxpubliclibrary@gmail.com; Redbank Valley Public Library, (814) 275-2870 or e-mail newbethlehemlibrary@gmail.com.