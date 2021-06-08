PAINT TWP. – After a year of being stuck at home, area residents were more than eager to participate in Clarion County’s annual recycling event on Saturday, June 5.
Held at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township, it offered an opportunity to get rid of household junk in an environmentally friendly way.
The COVID pandemic has changed the way that things are done. This year, would-be recyclers were asked to register and make an appointment. All their recyclables were to be placed in their vehicles’ cargo areas for removal by authorized personnel, and payment for recycling special materials was made by credit card.
Normally, recycling paper, cardboard and glass is a straightforward process. Recycling electronics and hazardous household chemicals presents a different challenge that not all communities can meet. The services of companies such as Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling make the process easier.
Mike Liscinski, manager of the company’s household waste and e-waste recycling program, said that the new drive-through process was a big hit with local residents.
“Last year presented a lot of challenges, so we came up with the drive-through method,” he said. Each e-waste appointment took about five minutes and then the registrant drove to the county-provided dumpsters for disposal of more-usual household waste.
At Noble Environmental’s drop-off point, workers removed outdated television sets, dead laptops, clunky vintage computer monitors and boxes of household chemicals from trunks and cargo areas. The e-waste was sorted immediately, resulting in an impressive array of junked electronics stacked and shrink-wrapped on pallets.
Liscinski said that various components and materials would be salvaged from old televisions, computers, cell phones and other assorted devices. Recovering circuit boards and rare-earth materials from the items is not only environmentally desirable but also keeps critical metals inside the U.S. and out of the hands of its adversaries.
“By law, we are not allowed to sell anything we recover to a foreign company,” he said. “That is why all these materials are sold to area companies exclusively.”
In the face of chronic shortages influenced by COVID-19, recovered circuitry and rare-earth metals mined in China stay in the region’s supply chain and fills some of the demand for computer components.
Liscinski said that his Westmoreland County company began its specialty recycling operation 18 months ago but was stymied by the effects of the pandemic.
“While 2020 was a little rough, this year looks to be very, very good. Everybody seems to be doing a massive spring cleaning and we are seeing a lot of demand for our services,” he said.
A customer count was not available for Saturday’s event, but the pallets of old CRT computer monitors and clunky vintage televisions standing on the pavement backed up his assessment.