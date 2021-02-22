INDIANA – The following students from Clarion County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of December 2020 and January 2021:

  • Sarah Michelle Koleck of Hawthorn, M.S. in nursing.
  • Quintin Brocious of New Bethlehem, M.Ed. in school counseling.
  • Alyssa Raye Wiant of New Bethlehem, B.S. in natural science/pre-physician assistant.
  • Olivia Burns of Shippenville, B.S. in speech-language pathology and audiology.
  • Samantha Lynn Kahle of Sligo, B.A. in journalism and public relations.

