LIMESTONE TWP. – A Clarion couple is facing charges following an incident at their Limestone Township home between 7:05 and 7:45 p.m. Feb. 18.
Glenn Alan Fox II, 41, was charged with illegally possessing a firearm.
Jamie Leigh Palmer, 36, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, the charges stemmed from a probation visit to the McGregor Road home for Fox. During a walk-through, a case containing a firearm was allegedly discovered in the bedroom.
Fox is not permitted to possess a firearm due to a previous felony drug charge, police said.
Also during the visit, reports state, probation officers noticed the smell of burnt marijuana in the home. When questioned about the odor, Palmer — who is Fox’s fiancé — allegedly admitted to possessing the drug.
She reportedly retreated to the bedroom and got a satchel containing a small amount of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia.
Charges against Fox were filed Feb. 19 by state police Trooper Timothy Reilly. Charges against Palmer were filed Feb. 21 by state police Cpl. Timothy Nicewonger. All charges were filed with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.