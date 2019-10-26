CLARION — Any team that enters the playoffs wants to go in working on all cylinders and Clarion Area seems to be doing just that with their 62-0 victory over James Buchanan on Friday evening at Memorial Stadium at Clarion University for Senior Night.
Clarion is still missing some parts with injuries, but those who filled in more than handled their duties against the Rockets.
“The main thing for us is that we need to try and get healthy,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser when asked about the Bobcats preparations for the upcoming playoffs. “We’ll probably take Monday and Friday off and go at it on the practice field the rest of the time.”
Right from the opening kickoff Clarion (9-1 overall) dominated by scoring on all seven of their first half possessions and nine of their 10 possessions overall with the final offensive drive ending on a turnover on downs with junior varsity players in the game.
“I think that was a first time in a long time that we decided to take the ball after winning the toss,” said Wiser. “We knew Austin (Newcomb) ran one back last week and we were hoping for good field position to kind us get jump started for the game. I guess it kind of worked out for us.”
Three plays after taking the opening kickoff, Cal German connected with Ethan Burford on a 43 yard touchdown pass. Beau Verdill made the PAT kick for a 7-0 lead at the 10:56 mark of the first.
The Bobcats defensive front created havoc for the James Buchanan rushing game all game as the Rockets finished with negative 82 yards rushing for the game. The Rockets quarterback Sebastian Wise completed two passes for 73 yards on their opening drive, but a fumble at the end of a 35 yard reception gave the ball back to Clarion at the Bobcats 21.
Three plays after the fumble recovery, Austin Newcomb scored from seven yards out Verdill made the PAT for a 14-0 lead at the 7:34 mark of the first. Breckin Rex had a 55 yard run with a penalty added at the end of the run which moved the ball to the seven prior to the Newcomb run.
The Rockets would gain one first down before having the punt the ball away.
This time after an incomplete pass, Newcomb took a handoff around the right side and ran untouched for a 65 yard touchdown. The kick failed leaving the score 20-0 with 4:11 to play.
Jason Ganoe intercepted Wise on the first play following the kickoff to give Clarion the ball at the Rockets 42.
Cal German completed a pair of passes to Cutter Boggess for 16 and 27 yards respectively in moving the ball to the three yard line. The Bobcats put Tyler Schmader a senior lineman in the backfield and gave him the ball and he scored from three yards out. Verdill made the PAT for a 27-0 lead after one.
Following another punt early in the second quarter, German completed a pass to senior Tim Burchwell for 22 yards. Cooper Shall then raced 45 yards for a score. Boggess ran in the two-point conversion for a 35-0 lead at the 10:38 mark of the second.
“We had a lot of different people touching the ball tonight,” said Wiser. “I don’t think I’d want to try and defend us right now.”
Clarion scored on four plays after another Rockets punt. After having a Boggess long touchdown run called back on a penalty, two plays later Newcomb scored from 29 yards out. The kick failed leaving the score 41-0 with 6:01 to play.
The final touchdown of the first half for Clarion came on a Burford seven yard reception which put the Bobcats ahead 48-0 ensuring the second half would have a running clock.
Newcomb rushed just four times for 106 yards while Rex rushed six times for 76 yards. Clarion finished with 290 yards rushing on 21 attempts for the game.
German completed 9-of-13 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. His last one which came on a 12 yard pass to Hunter Craddock tied the Clarion record for passing TD’s in a season with Jon Katis.
Burford caught three passes for 64 yards while Craddock added three catches for 47 yards.
Besides the Craddock catch in the third, Rex added a three yard run with Verdill making the PAT to set the final score.
James Buchanan moved the ball on their final possession to the Clarion 25 before Rex intercepted a pass at the three yard line to end the game.
“I liked how we played today,” said Wiser. “We got a lot of kids in the game. Even that interception at the end gives the guys good spirits and it helps bring them closer together. They all want each other to succeed when they are on the field.”
Sebastian was the lone bright spot for James Buchanan when he got time to throw. He completed 22-of-33 passes for 253 yards with two interceptions.
Caden Stoner caught 10 passes for 88 yards while Grant Ellis added six grabs for 72 yards.
Clarion enters the District 9 playoffs as the second seed in the 2A bracket and will receive a bye. The Bobcats play either November 8 or 9 against an opponent to be determined.