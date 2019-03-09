COAL TOWNSHIP — The Clarion girls had a slow first half against District 4 champ Mount Carmel on Friday night in a 47-34 loss. The Lady Bobcats scored just nine points in the first half, allowing the Lady Red Tornadoes to build a big lead. Clarion’s Kait Constantino had 10 points, while KK Girvan added eight. The Lady Bobcats finished the season at 17-9. Mount Carmel improved to 16-10. The Lady Red Tornadoes host defending state and District 6 champs Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
Clarion girls tripped by Mount Carmel in PIAA first round
Jaclyn Yingling
Articles
