CLARION — The Clarion girls basketball team used a big second-half to run past DuBois Central Catholic, 54-35, Wednesday night in the regular season finale for both squads.
However, it was the visiting Lady Cardinals (10-12) who controlled the first half. Central Catholic jumped out to 14-6 lead after one quarter thanks to six points from Shayleigh Gulvas in the opening eight minutes. Gulvas finished with a team-high 13 points.
Clarion battled back a little in the second quarter, but DCC still led 23-20 at the break. The Lady Cats then grabbed control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring DCC 19-6 to take to 39-29 lead into the fourth.
Clarion continued to roll from there as the Lady Cats won the second half 34-12 to come away with the 19-point victory to improve to 13-9 on the season.
Kaitlyn Constantino and KK Girvan led that second half charge for Clarion. Constantino scored 11 of her game-high 19 points after break, while Girvan had eight of 12 in the final two quarters.
Payton Simko and Jordan Best each added six points, with both netting four points in the fourth quarter.
Maia Cogley had eight points for DCC, while Jordy Kosko chipped in six.
Central Catholic is back in action tonight in an Allegheny Mountain League semifinal game. The South Division champion Lady Cardinals host Kane (North No. 2) at 7 p.m.
North Division champ Elk County Catholic hosts Ridgway at 6 p.m. tonight in the other semifinal, with the winners set to clash for the title on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School.
As for Clarion, the Lady Cats now wait to see who their opponent will be in the District 9 Class AA playoffs.