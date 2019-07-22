CLARION – Clarion Hospital recently announced that as of July 10, Telestroke Services went live and are now available to patients at Clarion Hospital.
Utilizing the latest telemedicine technology, Clarion Hospital can now offer the services of real time, audiovisual consultation with a stroke neurologist from the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Neuroscience Institute in treating patients with stroke symptoms.
Through a USDA federally funded matching grant, Clarion Hospital was able to acquire the telemedicine video conferencing carts at the hospital. This equipment allows for Clarion Hospital physicians to connect directly with AHN neurologists to assist in evaluating the patient in the local hospital to determine the best course of treatment.
When a patient arrives at the Emergency Department with stroke symptoms, time is of the essence.
“Our staff has been collaborating with Allegheny Health Network to put protocols in place to insure rapid evaluation, intervention and quality stroke care for patients in our community,” said Leslie Walters, Chief Nursing Officer. “This intervention may now include a video conference with a consulting neurologist from Allegheny Health Network, a service available 24/7.”
The telemedicine equipment is moved to the foot of the patient bed. Once it is established that a video consultation is in order, the neurologist logs into the telestroke system and can interact with the patient, their family and the Clarion Hospital physician. The neurologist discusses the assessment findings and the treatment options with the family during the video consultation. Once options are discussed, the plan of treatment is put into place, which may include Alteplase, a clot busting drug that can be administered at Clarion Hospital.
There are two Telemedicine Carts available for physicians to use, one in the Emergency Department and the second in the Intensive Care Unit to provide Telestroke Services to patients that are already hospitalized.
“This is another way we are utilizing technology to enhance access to critical health care services close to home in Clarion and the surrounding communities. This is also a key step toward our pursuit of becoming a certified, Primary Stroke Center,” said Steven Davis, CEO of Clarion Hospital. “There are over 200 strokes per year in our service area, and we see our role as educating the public to recognize early signs and symptoms and to know they can receive timely, definitive and life/brain saving care close to home.”
AHN was recently recognized for its leading stroke care by the American Stroke Association and it’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke initiative. The achievement awards were given to multiple AHN hospitals demonstrating the exceptional expertise and capabilities of the network’s multi-disciplinary stroke program.
“Clarion Hospital and Allegheny Health Network have a shared mission of providing patients with high quality health care services in the communities where they live and we are excited to help advance the hospital’s ability to care for stroke patients through the innovation of telemedicine,” said Dr. Ashis Tayal, MD, Medical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at AGH and Co-Director of the AHN Cerebrovascular Center. “We look forward to the positive impact our collaboration will have on the people of Clarion County.”