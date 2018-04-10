Honor Roll
First Grade: Bailey Beinhaur, Brooke Bell, Aden Brennen, William Call, Kyleigh Clinger, Elaina Crew, Layla Culp, Daniel Davis, Braelyn Defranco, Evan Eshbaugh, Brooks Fleming, Josephina Franchino, Blake Hollis, Chance Hull, Kyle Kim, Maverick Mahle, Ella McHenry, Lexi O’Brien, Ayden Olson, Karter Pawlowicz, Josie Rankin, Caleb Renninger, Ryan Standfest, Hailey Strohm, Dalton Yeany
Second Grade: Hunter Ashbaugh, Brody Beggs, Natalie Birch, Avery Bunch, Reiley Clinger, Leo Coradi, Taylor Coull, Trenton Dotterer, Avreigh Dunn, Ryli Girt, Zoe Grace, Isabella Hockenberry, Carlee Hurrelbrink, Amy Jaehn, Bailey Jones, Casey Kemmer, Brenna McNaughton, Jackson Mravintz, Tristan Ochs, Jorja Parkinson, Leviticus Powell, Ryan Rinker, Landon Rominski, Caleb Sande,
Third Grade: Arianna Adelaar-Good, Emilia Arose, Hannah Beggs, Paul Craig, Kiya Defranco, Conner Eberhardt, Drake Edmonds, Levi Fyock, Calyssa Hartle, William Kahle-Hannold, Allyah Kennedy, Craylynn Kotchey, Dylan Latshaw, Alex Love, Erika Meals, Malerie Martin, Reagan Parker, Megan Powell, Payton Radaker, Kaden Renninger, Reese Runyan, Julianna Schwabenbauer, Omari Scott, Braylyn Shirey, Jadyn Truax, Emma Zacherl
Fourth Grade: Thalen Allison, Natasha Crissman, Maxim Davis, Dylan Haight, Charlie Hepfl, Thomas Himes, Hope Kemmer, Brady McKinley, Bryce Miller, Aron Milliron, Zander Murray, Ava Painter, Brant Parker, Rosalyn Pattee, Nate Standfest, Caitlyn Wolfe, Layla Wright,
Fifth Grade: Reigan Andring, Corbyn Brown, Aiden Coulson, Jase Fergurson, Ada Huwar, Casey Love, Jason Megnin, Logen Powell, Madison Ray, Jada Runyan, Samantha Simpson, Jayden Siwiecki, Jesse Siwiecki, Lakin Theiss, Aidan Wilson, Dylan Yeany
Sixth Grade: Ella Aaron, Jack Callen, Jack Craig, Gracie Dunkle, Zoe Ferguson, Deana Fortney, Abigail Foster, Maci Grenci, Ty Rankin, Brayden Renninger, Sean Slywczuk, Jacob Smith, Kothan Smith, Landon Smith, Maleah Smith, Thomas Smith, Maia Strohm, Brady Walker, Peyton Yeaney
Principal List
First Grade: Lydie Aaron, Andie Allison, Tate Allison, Elliott Anderson, Adalynn Ciprich, Meela Davis, Tegan Esiso, Amelia Jewell, Cole Kinney, Danica Lander, Samantha Lewis, Hannah Love, Brooke Meals, Parker Palmer
Second Grade: Alexia Bartley, Makayla Clinger, Dana Coulson, Kayden Fiscus, Corinne Hepfl, Isaac Keighley, Caden Lewis, Rylee Lindenpitz, Bella McClain, Lauren Meier, Kaden Phyllis, Caitlin Reinsel
Third Grade: Bobbi Caro, Liam Huwar, Stephanie McHenry
Fourth Grade: Audrey Aaron, Schuyler Allison, Logan Emings, Kaley Milliron, Kamlor Smith, Kaylee Smith, Rees Taylor,
Fifth Grade: Adylin Girt, Madison Greeley, Wade Huwar, Kamden Kemmer, Logan Lutz, Logan Meier, Jack Monnoyer, Riley Rinker, Heather Strohm,
Sixth Grade: Madison Aaron, Nicolas Aaron, Breanna Carrier, Alexis Coull, Clara Coulson, Alexandria Leadbetter, Lilly Mahle, Ava Orcutt, Tyler Pangallo, Rilee Ransom, Katera Sebastian-Sims, Alyssa Wiant, Daniel Wilson
Editor’s note: This is not a complete list due to parent wishes of not having their child’s name published in the newspaper.
