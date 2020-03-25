STRATTANVILLE – The Clarion Limestone School launched its meal distribution program this week, offering meals to all children 18 years and younger regardless of their home district.
The district will offer free breakfast and lunch for two days at a time. All schools closed because of the coronavirus are able to offer meals to children regardless of their home school district, which the school made sure was known. The district serves about 1,000 students daily when school is in session.
Meals will be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays at the Clarion Limestone High School from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Congregating at the pick-up location is not allowed.
Breakfasts will be cereal and other assorted breakfast items with fruit, juice, and milk. Lunches will consist of sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit, and milk.
According to Superintendent Amy Glasl, many parents braved the rainy, cold weather Monday to bring children get meals, and they hope to see many more Thursday.
Meals are for children only, and will only be given to anyone under 18 present in a car.