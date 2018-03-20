MONROE TWP. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, PA CareerLink Clarion County and the Clarion Mall will host a job/educational fair for residents of Clarion and surrounding counties on Wednesday, March 28.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to network with many business professionals and receive information about furthering their education.
Participating employers include: Abraxas; AFLAC; Allegheny Wood Products; AmeriHealth Caritas PA; Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services; C93; Clarion Bathware; Clarion County Home Makers; Clarion Hospital; Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center; Community Action; Community Resources for Independence; Dept. of SCI – Forest; Edward Jones; Family Literacy; Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.; Helpmates, Inc.; iBakeFoods; J.J. Kennedy, Inc.; Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps; Kittanning Beauty Academy; Kronospan; New Light, Inc.; PA Pride; PathStone Corporation; PennDOT; PHEAA; PITSDC; Primerica Financial Services, Inc.; Snyder Memorial Health Care Center; Structural Modulars Inc.; The ARC of Clarion and Venango Counties; Travel Centers of America; Trinity Point Church of God; U.S. Army and Venango Training & Development Center, Inc.
The participating educational institutions are Clarion University of Pennsylvania and Source 4 Teachers.
Questions about job readiness and job search preparation (resume review, cover letters, professional attire, mock interviewing) should be directed to Christina Roberts at Northwest PA CareerLink at (814) 282-9710.
For more information on the event itself, contact Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at tracy@clarionpa.com or (814) 226-9161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.