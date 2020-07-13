LIMESTONE TWP. – A 21-year-old Clarion man is facing harassment and related charges stemming from incidents on July 6 and 8 along Caldwell Road in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of harassment, Logan Rilee Parrish was charged with making terroristic threats.
On July 6, Parrish left a voicemail on a phone belonging to Nicole Beichner, 25, of Summerville, allegedly threatening to shoot Beichner and two other people, identified as Dustin and Britney.
Parrish also sent Beichner threatening and profane text messages on July 8, police said, noting that the messages were observed on Beichner’s phone.
Beichner reportedly told police that the incidents stemmed from custody issues that she had been having with Parrish over their son. Beichner said the messages made her fear for herself and her child.
Charges against Parrish were filed July 10 by state police Trooper Stephen Galmarini with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.