LIMESTONE TWP. – A 32-year-old Clarion man is facing charges associated with the sexual assault of a minor that took place sometime between October 2017 and December 2018 along Route 66 in Limestone Township.
Daniel Ray Droddy was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as two counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Droddy allegedly solicited for a then 12-year-old girl to send inappropriate pictures and videos of herself to him through Facebook and Instagram.
According to court documents, state police received a tip from a Cyber Tipline stating that Droddy had been having inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old girl through Instagram at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2018. Droddy allegedly asked the girl to send inappropriate photos and videos of herself.
The girl reportedly obliged Droddy’s request, prompting him to ask for more and initiate a video conversation with the victim. Droddy then advised the victim to delete their conversation, police said.
During another conversation on Nov. 13, 2018 at approximately 3:15 a.m., reports state that the girl sent Droddy two photos focusing on her body through Facebook.
On July 12, state police subpoenaed Windstream Services LLC, Droddy’s Internet provider, to provide information from the IP address on Droddy’s computer relative to the investigation.
On Aug. 26 at approximately 9:35 a.m., a search warrant was executed at Droddy’s home along Route 66 in Clarion. Droddy was interviewed at the scene.
During the interview, Droddy allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim sometime between October and December 2017. The pair reportedly stayed in touch through Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat from October 2017 through December 2018.
Droddy also allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the victim, and having the victim inappropriately touch him. He also reportedly told police that he and the girl had sexually explicit conversations, and admitted to sending and receiving inappropriate photos to and from the victim.
Droddy was 32 years old at the time of the incidents, and the victim was 12, police said.
While also speaking to police that same day, the victim reportedly explained that attempts by Droddy to touch her inappropriately began when she was 11 years old.
Reports state that the girl would push away Droddy and tell him no, but that the sexual harassment continued.
The victim reportedly told police that she was forced to inappropriately touch Droddy on multiple occasions at his home. The girl also alleged that Droddy had touched her inappropriately on several occasions. The girl also admitted to inappropriately video chatting with Droddy and to sending him photos through social media, police said.
She said to the best of her memory, the sexual assaults took place between December 2017 and December 2018.
Charges against Droddy were filed Aug. 26 by state police Trooper Nathan Brown with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.