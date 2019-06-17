NEW BETHLEHEM – A 29-year-old Clarion man is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on May 31 at approximately 11:45 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Ian Thomas Griffin was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana and possessing with intent to use related drug paraphernalia.
According to reports, New Bethlehem Police officers were assisting EMS personnel at a residence along Lafayette Street when they detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana inside the home.
When officers questioned Griffin, who was inside the home, about the smell, he took police to the back porch where he allegedly retrieved a small amount of marijuana and a pipe from a dresser.
Charges against Griffin were filed June 12 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.