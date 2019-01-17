HARRISBURG — The Clarion River has been voted the state’s 2019 River of the Year.
The public was invited to vote online, choosing from among four waterways nominated across the state. Results were announced jointly Wednesday by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers.
A total of 14,790 votes were cast, with the Clarion receiving 5,850, Delaware River receiving 4,748, Lackawanna River receiving 2,852 and Conodoguinet Creek receiving 1,340.
“Congratulations to the supporting groups who rallied around a waterway most deserving of River of the Year honors,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Beyond its Wild and Scenic River status, this icon of our Pennsylvania Wilds defines a wilderness of clean water and healthy forests that draws back visitors again and again.”
DCNR and the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers will work with the Allegheny Watershed Improvement Needs Coalition to create a free commemorative poster celebrating the Clarion River as the 2019 PA River of the Year.
As acting fiscal agent for the WINs Coalition, the Western PA Conservancy, will receive a $10,000 Leadership Grant to help fund a slate of year-long River of the Year activities.
“Having just observed the 2018 50th Anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act by hailing the conservation of nearly 52 miles of the Clarion River protected under that designation, we are elated to continue to honor the Clarion as the 2019 Pennsylvania River of the Year to celebrate its remarkable recovery and pay tribute to it as a treasured resource of the state,” Kylie Maland of the WINs Coalition said.
In cooperation with DCNR, selection of public voting choices was overseen by POWR, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.
POWR administers the River of the Year program with funding from DCNR. Presented annually since 1983, the 2018 River of the Year designation was awarded to Loyalsock Creek in northcentral Pennsylvania.
A commemorative River of the Year sojourn is among many paddling trips supported by DCNR and POWR each year. An independent program, the Pennsylvania Sojourn Program, is a series of a dozen such trips on the state’s rivers. The water-based journeys for canoeists, kayakers and others raise awareness of the environmental, recreational, tourism and heritage values of rivers.
