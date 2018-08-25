CLARION — The Clarion Bobcats began their defense of the District 9 Class AA title with a convincing 40-6 win over Punxsutawney Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Clarion committed a lot of errors in the contest with three turnovers and 12 penalties. However, a combination of suffocating defense and big plays on offense allowed the Bobcats to cruise to victory.
Two of those big plays came from long runs by Sam Minich. Minich started the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Later in the third quarter, the senior broke the game wide open with a 48-yard score to make the score 33-0. Minich only carried the ball five times, but he made the most of his touches by rushing for 137 yards. Minich also had 2 catches for 44 yards.
The first quarter got off to a rough start for Clarion. After forcing a punt on the Chuck’s opening possession, Camden Boggess fumbled on the first play. Conner Giavedoni recovered for Punxsutawney near midfield.
Clarion’s defense did not let the offensive mistake turn into points. Punxsutawney moved the ball inside the 30 yard line, but could not convert a fourth down to keep the drive alive.
Clarion had another drive stall in the first quarter when quarterback Archer Mills had a pass picked off deep in Punxsy territory. Clarion managed to get the ball right back as lineman Nick Porceillo made a spectacular catch for an interception inside the 20-yard line.
This time Clarion took care of the ball but came up one yard short of the goal line on a fourth down play to keep the score 7-0.
The Bobcat defense put the pressure on Chucks backup quarterback Carter Newcome. Punxsy was without regular starter Dylan Ishman due to an injury. Newcome was forced to drop back for a pass in his own end zone on a third-and-10 on the ensuing drive. He was pulled down by several defenders and attempted to throw the ball away, and was called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety.
“You have to win that first game to get ready for the second game,” Clarion head coach Larry Wiser said. “Our coaches do a great job of getting us ready. I think Punxsy will be okay once they get their quarterback back in the fold. Some of our mistakes like holding and moving early on offense tend to happen early in the season even in the NFL. For me, I’d like to see us play a mistake-free game, so that’s what we’ll strive for.”
Clarion’s offense came alive after the defense notched the safety for a 9-0 lead. Cutter Boggess scored midway through the second on a 9-yard run. The scoring run was set up by a fake punt pass by Archer Mills. Clarion set up to punt on a fourth-and-eight, but MIlls kept the ball and rolled to his right. He found Andrew Guth for 26 yards on the play to put the ball deep in Punxsy territory. Boggess led all runners with 16 carries, tallying 83 yards.
“We’ve been working that fake punt for years,” Wiser added. “There are a few options on that so I hope that will help slow down the punt rush, that was kind of the idea.”
Mills had his first touchdown pass later in the quarter as he found Minich for 32 yards to put Clarion up 23-0 at halftime.
Archer Mills made a big impact on the game. As the quarterback, he completed eight of 12 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Mills also rushed four times for 44 yards. As the kicker, he went 5 for 5 on extra points and also added a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Punxsy had its lone scoring drive of the game in the third quarter. Alex Gianvito returned a kickoff 75 yards to the Clarion 14 yard line. Two false start penalties almost cost the Chucks a chance to score, but Newcome made a great pass to Gianvito who made an even better catch in the back of the end zone. The Chucks went for the two-point conversion, but couldn’t convert to keep the score 33-6.
Clarion added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final score 40-6 Mills threw his second touchdown pass, this time to Ethan Burford, who led all pass catchers with three receptions.
Despite two fumbles lost and an interception, Clarion outgained Punxsutawney 463-147. Clarion’s defense came up big with an interception, two sacks, and a tackle for loss.
The Bobcats travel to Moniteau next week. The Warriors also won Friday night as they defeated Kane 14-13.
Punxsutawney has their home opener next week against Karns City. The Gremlins also enter the game 0-1 after losing a second-half lead against Brockway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.