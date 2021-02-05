Redbank Valley and Clarion split their basketball matchups Friday night.
At New Bethlehem, the Redbank Valley girls routed Clarion, 52-22, while the host Clarion boys pulled away for an 82-67 win over Redbank Valley.
The Lady Bulldogs bounced back from a 75-49 loss at Punxsutawney on Thursday by bolting out to a 22-5 first-half lead against Clarion. Caylen Rearick had a huge night, pouring in a career-high 27 points with 16 coming in the first half. She also drilled in seven 3-pointers.
Madison Foringer finished with 10 points as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-3 going into Monday’s home game with Karns City.
Gia Babington scored six points for Clarion, which fell to 7-4.
In the boys’ game, Clarion jumped out to a 44-31 lead by halftime and held things from there as Cal German led a barrage of high scorers with 26 points. Christian Simko finished with 22, and Beau Verdill and Hunter Craddock each scored 15 points.
Redbank Valley got 27 points out of Bryson Bain and 20 from Marquese Gardlock.
The Bobcats improved to 8-2 while the Bulldogs fell to 5-2. The Bulldogs visit Sheffield Saturday before heading to Karns City Tuesday.