CLARION – The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will be accepting applications for $5,000 worth of scholarships through March 31, 2021. In addition, the organization will be selecting a Clarion Career Center student for a $1,000 award.
- Three $1,000 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism.
- One $1,000 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. The student must also have been accepted to Clarion University.
- One $1,000 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded for the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2021.
For more information and applications, contact the high school guidance counselor and/or visit www.clarionrotary.com.