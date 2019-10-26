RIDGWAY — Before Saturday’s rain came into the area Saturday, the annual District 9 Cross Country Championships at Ridgway’s Grandinetti Elementary School enjoyed uncommonly good conditions.
For the Tri-County Area runners in both Class A races, that turned out to be ideal for the Clarion boys team and six other individual state qualifiers. In the girls’ race, just two area runners — Brookville junior Emma Fiscus and Elk County Catholic senior Chelsea Hunt — punched tickets to states this Saturday in Hershey.
The Bobcats finished second and earned a team berth for the second straight year while their standout senior Nathaniel Lerch won the individual title, crossing the line in 16:50.7, pass and out-kicking Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock in the final 600 meters to win the 5K race by just under three seconds.
“I knew it was going to be at the end,” said Lerch, who makes his fourth trip to states. He was third as a junior, 11th as a sophomore and 15th as a freshman. “The first mile was fine. We were in a pack of five and in the second mile, we kind of split up into two groups and in the third mile, got (Joe Wolfe, ECC) and (Woolcock), and I knew was going to be a battle between us.”
“It was neck and neck going into the chute and with 100 meters he had the race,” Bobcats head coach Keith Murtha said. “Through the years (a finishing kick) hasn’t been Nathaniel’s strength, but he’s really worked on that in the last year. That’s a different kind of race for him. He’s been relentless since the end of track last year.
“It’s something he’s really wanted. We’ve set up some invitationals to see other good runners and teams and that benefitted him.”
Lerch’s title is the first by a Bobcat since Liam Raehlser’s win in 2014
The Bobcats are making its second trip to states in the past three years. They were second in 2017. The put their five scoring runners in the top 26 places, scoring 78 points for a 10-point lead over third-place Elk County Catholic, which had its four-year run of district titles come to an end with a dominating performance by Cranberry, which had all five of its runners finish in the top 22 and won its first title since 2014.
The rest of Clarion’s scoring lineup was sophomore Gavin Hoover (14th, 18:01.8), Donnie Cunningham (20th, 18:23), Keagan Phillips (25th, 18:41.9) and Nick Frederick (26th, 18:42.3).
“It was very close, three fantastic teams, so coming in tapered if we have a great day, that was going to be great competition for us and it turned out that way,” Murtha said.
The Crusaders’ Wolfe was third in 17:14.4 to earn the first of 10 non-state qualifying team runners — the top 10 runners not on the team champion or runner-up also go to states — while DuBois Central Catholic’s Jonny Ritsick was sixth overall in 17:43.3.
ECC’s Ben Hoffman, who won the individual title as a sophomore in 2017, joins Wolfe as a state qualifier and heads to Hershey for the fourth time with a ninth-place finish. Hoffman ran with Lerch and Woolcock for most of the race but faded late.
Clarion-Limestone junior Braden Rankin out-kicked Brookville freshman Calvin Doolittle for the final non-team state berth in 18:04.4, beating Doolittle by just over two seconds. Rankin was 40th last year.
Brookville (sixth), DCC (ninth), Brockway (10th) and C-L (11th) also had full teams in the boys’ race. Senior Bryce Baughman wasn’t far from a state berth either, finishing 18th overall.
ECC’s Alex Miller was 21st, DCC’s John Piccirillo was 30th and Brockway’s top finisher was Micah Williamson in 34th.
In the girls’ race, it was also a strong day for a pair of Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference teams which finished 1-2 in the team standings with North Clarion outscoring Cranberry, 48-77. Like the boys, both of those teams head to states.
Oswayo Valley freshman Cheyenne Mehl ran to the win in 20:17.9, just under nine seconds ahead of Cranberry’s runner-up junior Kalynne Ziegler.
Brookville was a distant third in the team standings and had the highest finisher among area runners as the junior Fiscus, who finished 11th overall in 21:44 and claimed the sixth of the 10 non-team qualifier spots.
Fiscus said the key to her day was to get out fast and defend her position.
“The coaches were saying if you look at race results at the half-mile and one-mile splits, that’s usually how it ends up and it’s comparable,” Fiscus said. “So they wanted us to go out and be where we wanted to be and try to stay there rather than making our way up and that really helped.
“I think I did a lot better going out harder than trying to save it.”
ECC’s Hunt landed the eight of 10 non-team spots with her 15th overall finish in 22:01. It’s her fourth trip to states after finishing fourth last year, second as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman.
Clarion sophomore Bella Scott (22:41) and Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson (22:50.9) were just shy of state berths, finishing 20th and 21st respectively and just behind the final non-team state qualifier in 19th-place Rebecca Martin of Northern Potter at 22:39.7.
Brockway was sixth in the team standings, led by Chloe Benden’s 25th-place finish. Brookville had three other runners in the top 28 with Janelle Popson (26th), Amber McAninch (27th) and Sadie Shofestall (28th).
Clarion was 10th while DuBois Central Catholic finished 11th, led by Jaci Menetti’s 10th-place finish.
Complete results can be found on www.runhigh.com.