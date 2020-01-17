CLARION — On Saturday, Jan. 12, Girl Scouts from Clarion, Redbank and Keystone/Union Service Units came together for a 2020 Cookie Kickoff Rally. Troops from these service units were each responsible for their own topics and came up with activities/games/crafts to help teach Girl Scouts of all ages (Daisy through Ambassador) the following topics: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
Girl Scouts sell cookies to teach these skills as well as to learn how to work as a team, how to introduce and present themselves, to get an introduction into the world of business, to build their interpersonal skills, and most importantly to make memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.
Proceeds from the sales of Girl Scout cookies help troops at the local level fund programs, trips and activities throughout the rest of the scouting year. They also help the local council, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, create and provide programs and content for girls in Western Pennsylvania, including local scouts, to enjoy.
The three Service Units are currently working on plans for a big World Thinking Day event on Feb. 23 with times and location to be announced. Troops from the Brookville Service Unit have also been invited as the event continues to grow. All troops will be welcome. Anyone who knows of a troop not already involved in this event who has interest in participating, please email the Service Unit Event Coordinator at tammy.r.lacross@gmail.com Anyone who knows girls from Kindergarten through 12th grade who would be interested in joining Girl Scouts may contact Amy Oler at aoler@gswpa.org.