The Clarion volleyball team won the Clarion Tournament Saturday. Pictured with the tournament plaque in the front row is fan Ryan Wiser. In the second row from left to right are Grace Ochs, Aryana Girvan, Kyara Girvan, Brenna Campbell and Noel Anthony. In the third row are Jordan Best, Payton Simko, Kaitlyn Constantino, Korrin Burns, Adia Needham, Maddie Schill and Grace Matson.