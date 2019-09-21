CLARION — The Clarion volleyball team defeated Maplewood in two sets to claim the Clarion Tournament title Saturday.
The team dropped its first set at the tournament, 25-17 to Fort LeBoeuf, but bounced back to win the second set and the next 10 sets it played as well.
The Lady Cats earned 2-0 sweeps over Bradford, Bishop Carroll and Chochranton, while topping Cochranton again in a one-set match as well as Warren before beating Maplewood in the final.
“It was a team effort from the serving line and defensively,” Clarion head coach Shari Campbell said. “The team is buying into ball control on our first contacts which is allowing a very diverse offense to emerge.
Korrin Burns led the way with 66 kills on the day to go along with 34 digs and 23 service points, while Brenna Campbell added 106 assists, 19 digs, three blocks and 30 service points.
Kaitlyn Constantino finished with 38 digs, 27 kills and 20 points from the service line, while Kyara Girvan led the way with 40 service points to go along with 29 digs and four assists.
Maddie Schill led the Lady Cats with eight blocks on the day and added 12 kills, Aryana Girvan had eight kills and three blocks and Jordan Best finished with 15 serving points and 10 digs.
This tournament championship is a great validation of the hard work this team is putting into this season, “Campbell said. “I am proud of the grit and hustle that was displayed against some great opponents. We will take a day to enjoy it but get back to work to continually learn together and go after the goals.”
Clarion returns to the court Tuesday on the road against A-C Valley at 7:15 p.m.