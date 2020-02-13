FOXBURG — Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts is proud to present the Clarion Quartet in an inspirational program “Giving Voice to Genius” on Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. in Lincoln Hall.
Featuring poignantly beautiful and powerful music by Mendelssohn, Weinberg and Shostakovich, the concert presents the skillful genius of composers whose music has survived the ravaging and wasteful cultural destruction of war, prejudice, suppression and hatred. Long-time ARCA favorite, Pittsburgh Symphony violinist Jennifer Orchard is joined by three superlative PSO musicians – Violinist, Marta Krechkovsky, Violist Tatjana Mead Chamis and Cellist Bronwyn Banerdt.
This glorious afternoon of world class chamber music in the intimacy and crystalline acoustics of Lincoln Hall will offer an an inspiring concert to begin ARCA’s Fifteenth Anniversary Performance Season... an experience of the redemptive power of musical genius to transcend all boundaries and limitations. Through a yearning to bring justice to creative voices that have been silenced, the Clarion Quartet is dedicated to providing renewal, hope, and healing through its music and work.
The quartet eloquently describes their mission with a clarion call: “With humane purpose and artistic virtuosity, the Clarion Quartet gives a voice to great composers who have suffered the injustices of suppression and imposed silence. It restores to life music by composers whose works were once banned. The force of political oppression denied these compositions their rightful place in the chamber music repertoire, but now their rediscovery serves as a clarion call, giving voice to works of genius.”
After the concert, a Meet the Artist cake and coffee reception will be held at the back of Lincoln Hall.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for members, and $5 for students. Call to reserve at 724-659-3153 or buy online at alleghenyriverstone.org.